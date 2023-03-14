Dmart allots over 29 lakh stock options to employees

Dmart allots over 29 lakh stock options employees | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Limited on Tuesday apporved allotment of 29,59,262 stock options to eligible employees, the company announced thorugh an exchange filing. The company's Emlpoyee Stock Option Committee approved the allotment under the ESOPS 2016 scheme.

The eligible employees will be able to exercise the stock options at Rs 299 per option on or before June 13. Each stock option will entitle an employee to one equity share of the company.

Dmart shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 3,355, up by 0.097 per cent.