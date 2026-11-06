DLF Eyes ₹3,750 Crore Investment In Everstone Joint Venture, Real Estate Giant Targets 40% Economic Interest In IREO Companies

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Mumbai: Real estate major DLF Limited has announced plans to invest approximately ₹3,750 crore through a proposed joint venture with Everstone Group, marking a significant move to expand its investment interests in IREO Private Limited and associated companies. The companies have signed a binding and exclusive term sheet outlining the proposed partnership, DLF informed the stock exchanges on Friday.

Investment Structure

Under the proposed arrangement, DLF intends to acquire a majority stake in the joint venture through an investment of approximately ₹3,750 crore. The joint venture will hold economic interests in IREO Private Limited and other group entities, collectively referred to as the IREO India Companies. The agreement establishes a framework for the companies to pursue the investment jointly.

Stake Acquisition

The joint venture plans to acquire an additional stake of at least 20 per cent in the IREO India Companies, along with governance rights. Following the proposed acquisition, its aggregate economic interest in these companies is expected to reach approximately 40 per cent. The transaction would give the partnership a substantial economic exposure to the IREO businesses.

Strategic Partnership

DLF Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Everstone Group Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sameer Sain commented on the proposed collaboration. The partnership brings together DLF's real estate experience and Everstone's investment expertise. However, the final ownership arrangements and transaction terms will depend on definitive agreements.

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Regulatory Approvals

The proposed investment remains subject to due diligence, customary closing conditions, regulatory clearances and the execution of final transaction documents. The companies expect the deal to close during 2027, provided the necessary requirements are fulfilled.

Business Outlook

The proposed DLF-Everstone joint venture represents a significant potential investment in the Indian real estate sector. Investors will closely monitor further announcements regarding regulatory approvals, transaction structure and the eventual completion of the acquisition.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.