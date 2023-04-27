Dilip Buildcon to execute concession agreement for 2 highway projects | Image: Dilip Buildcon (Representative)

Dilip Buildcon on Thursday said it will begin execution of the concession agreement for two projects by National Highways Authority of India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The special purpose vehicles created by Dilip Buildcon are to commence the work on the Bangalore-Vijayawada Expressway which is to be completed in 2 years with an operation period of 15 years from COD. The project is worth Rs 599.50 crore and will be in hybrid annuity mode.

The work will also begin for the Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway which is expected to be completed in the time period of 2 years and an operation period of 15 years from COD. The bid for the project was at Rs 774.10 crore and will be in hybrid annuity mode.

Dilip Buildcon shares

The shares of Dilip Bildcon Limited on Thursday at 2:51 pm IST were at Rs 179.50, up by 1.01 per cent.