Dilip Buildcon completes Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway for Rs 1,698 cr | Image: Dilip Buildcon (Representative)

Dilip Buildcon Limited on Tuesday announced the provisional completion of construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway in Maharashtra, the company announced through an exchange filing. The authority had also issued a Provisional Completion Certificate by and had declared that the project would be fit for commercial operation as on November 8, 2022.

The project worth Rs 1,698 crore was to be completed on July 12, 2021, but it was revised to be completed on November 8, 2022.

Dilip Buildcon Limited on April 1, received an order from HAM project in AP worth Rs 780.12 from NHAI.

Dilip Buildcon shares

The shares of Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday closed at Rs 178.25, up by 2.71 per cent.