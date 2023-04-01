Dilip Buildcon Ltd receives order for HAM project in AP worth ₹780.12 cr from NHAI | Image: Dilip Buildcon (Representative)

Dilip Buildcon Limited informed that the company has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for HAM project on March 31, 2023 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Audireddipalle (Ch.160+000) to Mallapalle (Ch. 176+000) of [NH544G] Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Package-07) for ₹780.12 crores.

