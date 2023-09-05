Dilip Buildcon JV Receives Letter Of Acceptance For Narmada-Gambhir Project Worth ₹1,275.30 Cr | Image: Dilip Buildcon (Representative)

Dilip Buildcon Limited and Patel Engineering Joint venture on Monday received a letter of acceptance for Narmada Gambhir Multi Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme District Ujjain worth Rs 1,275.30 crores, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The water supply project that is to be completed in 24 months (two years) would include engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run, operating and maintaining the project. The maintenance period will be for 10 years.

The mode of the project is EPC Turnkey.

Dilip Buildcon and Patel Engineering joint venture received the letter of acceptance from the MP Jal Nigam, Bhopal (M. P.).

Dilip Buildcon shares

Dilip Buildcon shares on Tuesday afternoon at 1:08 pm IST were trading at Rs 324.80, up by 3.01 per cent.