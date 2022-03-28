Diginoor announces NFT drop of last unreleased song of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam

Digital art collectors, music lovers and fans will have the rare opportunity to own the last ever unreleased song of legendary Indian playback singer late S P Balasubrahmanyam (SPB). NFT platform Diginoor, which has the exclusive rights to sell and release the song as a Non Fungible Token (NFT), will auction the 30-minute track on April 9. This is also the first time ever that the buyer will be transferred 51 percent of the copyright, giving the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the larger public, adapt or reproduce it in any manner, it said in a statement.

The unreleased track, which is in Tamil, was the last-ever devotional track recorded by SPB a few weeks before he passed away in September 2020 following complications due to COVID 19. The album titled Vishwaroopa Darisanam was recorded by SPB in collaboration with leading music label Symphony Records.

The platform is witnessing pre-bid offers for the NFT drop for $150,000. To give fans a preview, Diginoor will release a one minute trailer of the song on its platform on April 2, it said.

A six-time national award winner and Padma Vibhushan awardee, SPB’s illustrious career spans over 40,000 songs in 16 languages.

Speaking about the NFT drop, S P Charan, filmmaker, playback singer and SPB's son said, "It gives us great joy to announce the NFT drop of my father's last unreleased song. We are thankful to Diginoor for creating this NFT, and carrying on the legacy of S P Balasubrahmanyam. I hope that his fans will enjoy this limited edition NFT.”

Diginoor is founded by 18-year old Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod.

Sri Hari, CEO, Symphony Records said, “Symphony is glad to partner with Diginoor to launch SPB’s last song as an NFT, giving a chance to his fans and music lovers to have co-ownership of sir’s Magnum Opus and its copyrights.

Shaamil Karim, Founder and CEO, Diginoor said, “As a Tamilian, it brings me great pride to release S P Balasubrahmanyam sir’s magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 percent of the copyright to this musical masterpiece to the winning bid.”

The platform is the first in the country to offer debit and credit cards to purchase NFTs. Diginoor is backed by Kunal Shah of Cred, Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, ex-CEO of Dubai Holding, California based Contrary Capital and Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:44 PM IST