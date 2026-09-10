Digilogic Systems Wins ₹2.30 Crore Defence PSU Order, Delivery Scheduled By December 2026

Digilogic Systems has secured a Rs 2.30 crore defence PSU order. |

Mumbai: Digilogic Systems Limited has secured a purchase order worth Rs 2.30 crore, including all taxes, from a defence public sector undertaking, according to an exchange filing dated September 10, 2026.

The domestic order covers the supply, installation and commissioning of automated test equipment for environmental stress screening testing of Homodyne and QSRx systems. The company did not disclose the identity of the defence PSU that awarded the contract.

Order Execution By December

Digilogic Systems said the delivery under the purchase order must be completed by December 2026. The contract therefore gives the company a limited execution window for supplying the equipment and completing its installation and commissioning.

The company disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. It also provided the prescribed details in line with SEBI’s disclosure circulars.

Domestic Defence Contract

The order has been classified as domestic, as it was awarded by an Indian defence PSU. Its scope includes automated test equipment, commonly known as ATE, used to assess electronic systems and components under controlled testing conditions.

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Environmental stress screening helps identify possible defects by exposing equipment to specified conditions before deployment. The filing, however, did not provide technical specifications, revenue recognition details or the expected impact of the contract on the company’s financial performance.

No Related-Party Link

Digilogic Systems clarified that its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entity that placed the order. It further said the transaction does not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions.

The company, formerly known as Digilogic Systems Private Limited, filed the intimation with BSE, where its shares are listed under scrip code 544684. The filing was signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Kameswara Rao Vempati.

The contract strengthens Digilogic Systems’ order pipeline in specialised defence testing equipment, while timely execution by December will remain central to translating the order into revenue.