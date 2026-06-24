Digilogic Systems Secures Defence PSU Order, ₹1.6 Crore Contract Strengthens Defence Business

Digilogic Systems has received a Rs 1.6 crore order from a Defence PSU. |

Mumbai: Digilogic Systems Limited has secured a fresh order worth Rs 1.60 crore from a Defence public sector undertaking (PSU), giving a boost to its defence business and strengthening its order book. The company shared the update in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Defence Order

The order has been awarded in the ordinary course of business and involves the supply, installation and commissioning of a Static Test Jig for AFCC-UHM.

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This equipment is used for specialised testing and quality validation in defence-related systems. Such systems play an important role in ensuring operational reliability and performance.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, highlighting continued demand from India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Business Boost

The new order is expected to improve Digilogic Systems’ revenue visibility over the coming months.

Winning contracts from defence PSUs is often seen as a positive sign, as it reflects trust in the company’s technical expertise and execution capabilities.

The order also supports the company’s growing presence in high-precision engineering and testing solutions, which remain critical for defence and aerospace applications.

Execution Timeline

According to the company’s filing, the project is scheduled to be completed by February 23, 2027.

Digilogic clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company also confirmed that the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

As government spending on defence modernisation continues to rise, such specialised contracts may create more business opportunities for technology-focused engineering firms like Digilogic Systems.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.