 Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDiffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x

Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x

Applications were received for 4.17 crore shares out of the 14.03 lakh shares reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The NII quota was booked 29.72 times.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image

As of Friday, September 27, 02:25 PM, the total subscription for the Diffusion Engineers IPO was 19.47 times.

32.74 lakh shares were set aside for the retail category; bids for 8.50 crore shares, translating to 25.99 times the retail portion of the IPO, were received.

Applications were received for 4.17 crore shares out of the 14.03 lakh shares reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The NII quota was booked 29.72 times.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have little interest in the IPO by placing bids for 1.92 lakh shares out of 18.71 lakh shares that were reserved for them.

FPJ Shorts
From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures
From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures
Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x
Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x
MPPEB 2024: Final Result Out For PNST, GNMTST Exam; Check Here
MPPEB 2024: Final Result Out For PNST, GNMTST Exam; Check Here
Mumbai: Massive Security Breach As Unidentified Woman Vandalises Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Office In Mantralaya, Shocking Videos Surface
Mumbai: Massive Security Breach As Unidentified Woman Vandalises Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Office In Mantralaya, Shocking Videos Surface

Day 1 subscription

The issue saw an overall subscription of 7.16 times on Thursday, the first day of subscription; the retail portion was subscribed 11.24 times, and the NII 6.80 times. Additionally, the QIB segment received 0.03 subscriptions on day 1.

Price Band

The public offering's price range is fixed at Rs 159 to Rs 168 per share.

Minimum bid and lot size

A minimum application size of 88 shares or a minimum investment of Rs 14,784 is necessary for retail investors.

The minimum bid size for big institutional investors (bNII) is 68 lots (5,984 shares), or Rs 10,05,312; the minimum investment for small and medium-sized institutional investors (sNII) is 14 lots (1,232 shares), or Rs 2,06,976.

The company has set aside up to 50,000 shares for its employees, with a discount price of 8 rupees per share than the issue price.

Read Also
S&P 500 Zooms To Set New Record; Nasdaq & Dow Jones React Ahead Of US GDP Data
article-image

Company financials

For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2024, Diffusion Engineers Limited reported revenue of Rs 278 crore, as opposed to Rs 254 crore on the same date in 2023. Furthermore, the company reported a net profit for FY24 of Rs 30.8 crore compared to FY23's Rs 22.15 crore.

Operating revenue at Diffusion Engineers grew by 10.8 per cent CAGR between FY22 and FY24, while net profit grew by 21.9 per cent CAGR in the same time frame. Additionally, between FY24 and FY27, the welding consumables market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail...

Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail...

India Gate Basmati Rice Recalled Due To Excess Pesticide; KRBL Shares Dip By Over 1.5%

India Gate Basmati Rice Recalled Due To Excess Pesticide; KRBL Shares Dip By Over 1.5%

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh

‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra...

‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra...

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals