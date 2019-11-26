‘DHFL loan portfolio at Rs 95,615 crore’

Mumbai: The Regional Director (Western Region) of Ministry of Corporate Affairs has conducted an inspection of DHFL and submitted the inspection report to the Finance Ministry and as per that it has a total loan portfolio of Rs 95,615 crore, the Lok Sabha was informed

The Regional Director (Western Region) has conducted an Inspection of DHFL and submitted the inspection report to the Ministry on 24.10.2019.

As per the inspection report, the company has taken several loans as on 31.03.2019, the Finance Ministry said.

It has a total loan portfolio of Rs 95,615 crore which includes housing loans of Rs 44,851 crore, non-housing at Rs 13,590 crore, SME loans Rs 4,924 crore under the retail loans.

Under the wholesale loans, housing of residential projects at Rs 15,655 crore, SRA project, 7,021 crore, non-housing at Rs 9,340 crore and commercial at Rs 233 crore.

It has ordered probe in 5 other companies: Immediate Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, Tenacity Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd, Darshan Developers Pvt. Ltd and RajenSkycrapersPvt. Ltd.