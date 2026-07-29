Devyani International Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹17.10 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Devyani International Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17.10 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. This is a significant turnaround from the consolidated net loss of ₹9.84 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,599.71 crore, up from ₹1,451.01 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations was ₹1,580.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total consolidated expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹1,576.85 crore, compared to ₹1,469.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. In the year-ago quarter (30 June 2025), total expenses were ₹1,367.40 crore.

Profit and EPS Details

Profit before tax from continuing operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹22.92 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.12 (basic and diluted).

Consolidated Annual Performance

For the full year ended 31 March 2026, Devyani International reported a consolidated net loss of ₹42.54 crore. Consolidated total income for FY26 was ₹5,656.59 crore, with total expenses at ₹5,691.45 crore.

Exceptional Items

Note 4 to the financial results disclosed exceptional items, including an increase in post-employment defined benefit obligations of ₹12.21 crore and a payment of ₹9.29 crore under protest related to a lease dispute, for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.