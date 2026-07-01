Devyani International Invests ₹114.8 Crore In Thai KFC Operator RD, Expands Overseas QSR Presence

Devyani International Ltd (DIL) announced a net investment of approximately ₹114.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Devyani International Ltd (DIL) on Wednesday announced it had completed an additional net investment of approximately Rs 114.8 crore (THB 400 million) in Restaurants Development Co. Ltd (RD), its subsidiary operating KFC stores in Thailand.

Investment Structure

DIL's subsidiaries, Devyani International DMCC (DID) and Yellow Palm Co. Ltd (Yellow), have completed the additional investments in RD. Post-investment, DID and Yellow continue to hold 49% and 51% shareholding respectively in RD.

Shareholding Increase in DID

The company had previously granted a convertible loan of approximately Rs 114.8 crore (THB 400 million) to DID. Following the conversion of this loan into equity, DIL's shareholding in DID is set to increase from approximately 51 percent to about 56.7 percent.

Loan Conversion Approval

Devyani International DMCC's board of directors approved the allotment of shares to DIL on June 30, 2026, as a result of the loan conversion. This share allotment is subject to approval from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC Authority).

Corporate Guarantee Released

Previously, DID availed a short-term loan of approximately $25.50 million (Rs 212.8 crore at an exchange rate of Rs 83.45 per USD) from Axis Bank Limited, Dubai. This loan was secured by a corporate guarantee provided by DIL. DID has fully repaid this loan, and the corporate guarantee extended by DIL has been released.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.