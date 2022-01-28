Designate appropriate tech support for your small business – Attract the best technicians

For majority of the small business organizations, handling technology comes last in their to-do list. All you wish to concentrate on is front-end business while software and hardware keep working behind the scenes. In fact, there are many home-based entrepreneurs who depend on friends and family for tech support. Hence, there is a growing trend among small businesses to use as little tech help as they can, says researchers.

However, you may not realize that in order to keep your tech department functioning, it requires constant support. Finding the right technician based on the technician job description is necessary as it saves your money in the long run. They make the difference between just surviving and moving ahead for growth.

Attracting and appointing the best technicians

For numerous small businesses, the turnover rate is exorbitantly high in the field service industry. The biggest reason behind the turnover not being too high is because companies no longer hire the best candidates. You need to know what questions to ask and how to spot the ideal one. Keep reading to know more.

Possible queries to make before creating their job listing

Before you even consider making a job posting for a technician, plumber, HVAC, or electrician, you should know the queries to post.

Firstly, you should be sure about whether or not your company has the budget required to appoint a new staff. Ask yourself whether you can afford another tech person and get a clear idea about your business objectives. With the kind of business goals you have, is this new tech going to fit in? If he does, what sort of a tech would you require hiring for meeting the goals? Is the person going to be an already experienced one or is he going to be trained during the job?

These are few of the vital questions you should ask yourself before designing a job listing for a technician.

Where to look for an apt technician?

When you start, you have to begin with word-of-mouth networking. Get in touch with vendors or clients with similar tech needs and ask them who they hire for IT advice.

No, there’s no such dedicated online review directory where you can find out the best tech pros but you can certainly look for ‘tech support’ on local review apps or sites like Yelp.com. If you agree to pay $29/year, you can use the services of AngiesList.com that specializes in home repair and construction pros.

Steps to follow for attracting the best technicians

Just as there is a perfect OEE calculation formula for measuring your overall equipment effectiveness, there is also a particular way in which you can attract the best tech support people. Here are 3 easy steps.

Know exactly what you’re searching for

The foremost thing to consider is the kind of candidate you’re looking for. If you have to hire the right plumber or electrician or technician, you have to know what his job roles are. What does he have to do on a daily basis?

Ask for references from your valuable technicians

Did you realize that the best possible technicians can come from internal recommendations? Well, before you design a job listing, turn your valued field service technicians into hirers. They often have some powerful suggestions and in case they don’t, ensure including them in the recruitment process. They are the ones who know the best set of skills required.

Take a test for interpersonal skills and agent training

Once you test candidates, you can make sure whether or not they have a proper training. Ask him how he would handle a dissatisfied customer. Or how would he handle if a customer keeps arguing that the heat inside the home isn’t as much as the temperature that is set?

So, if you’re into the hiring team for your best small business technician, keep all the above-mentioned steps and tips in mind to settle with the most adept one.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:40 PM IST