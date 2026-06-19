Desco Infratech Bags ₹15.06 Crore LOI From Sabarmati Gas, Pipeline Project Boosts Order Book

Desco Receives Major Order. |

Mumbai: Desco Infratech Limited has secured a new order worth Rs 15.06 crore from Sabarmati Gas Limited, giving a fresh boost to its order book and business growth.

The company informed stock exchanges that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the project. The development was disclosed under SEBI regulations.

Pipeline Work for CNG Connectivity

The contract has been awarded by Sabarmati Gas, a joint venture of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Under the project, Desco Infratech will undertake the laying, installation, testing and commissioning of 4-inch, 6-inch and 8-inch diameter steel gas pipelines.

These pipelines will be used to provide connectivity for FDODO CNG stations, helping improve gas infrastructure and supply networks.

Order Value at Rs 15.06 Crore

According to the company’s filing, the total contract value stands at Rs 150.64 million, or about Rs 15.06 crore, inclusive of GST.

The project is domestic in nature and execution timelines will be as per the terms of the contract.

This order follows the company’s earlier announcement in May 2026, when it was declared the lowest bidder (L1) for the tender issued by Sabarmati Gas.

No Related Party Involvement

Desco Infratech clarified that its promoters or promoter group have no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

The company also confirmed that the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

The latest order is expected to strengthen Desco Infratech’s presence in the gas pipeline and infrastructure segment and improve revenue visibility in the coming quarters.