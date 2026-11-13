Dentsu India Appoints Imtiyaz Vilatra As Chief Commercial Officer, Expands Leadership Role To Drive Profitable Growth

Dentsu |

Mumbai: Dentsu India has appointed Imtiyaz Vilatra as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), expanding his existing responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Posterscope India.

In his additional role, Vilatra will oversee commercial effectiveness across the network, strengthen client relationships and focus on improving profitability through more disciplined business practices.

Expanded Leadership Role

As Chief Commercial Officer, Vilatra will collaborate with business leaders and commercial finance teams across dentsu India to improve financial performance and operational efficiency. His responsibilities will include identifying opportunities within existing client partnerships, addressing commercial challenges and ensuring that business growth translates into sustainable profitability. The appointment reflects dentsu India's focus on strengthening commercial accountability and delivering measurable value to clients.

Over 25 Years Of Experience

Vilatra brings more than 25 years of experience in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. As CEO of Posterscope India, he has contributed to the company's development of digital and technology-driven outdoor advertising capabilities. His expertise includes OOH strategy, innovation, data analytics and audience insights to improve advertising effectiveness.

Focus On Sustainable Growth

Harsha Razdan, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, dentsu, said sustainable growth depends on both revenue expansion and profitability. He highlighted Vilatra's industry experience and commercial expertise as important strengths for improving business decisions across the organisation. Razdan said the expanded responsibilities would help dentsu India build a stronger and more sustainable business.

Strengthening Client Partnerships

Commenting on his appointment, Vilatra emphasised the importance of understanding the financial dynamics of client engagements. He said his experience at Posterscope would help him identify opportunities, improve commercial effectiveness and strengthen profitability across dentsu India's businesses.

The leadership move comes as the advertising network seeks closer coordination between commercial strategy, client servicing and financial performance. Vilatra will continue leading Posterscope India alongside his expanded responsibilities.

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