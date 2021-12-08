Dental-tech startup 'Snazzy' raises $2.2 mn from YCombinator, Form Capital, others

Direct-to-consumer dental-tech start-up 'Snazzy' on Wednesday said it has raised a $2.2 million Seed funding round from YCombinator, Form Capital, Goodwater Capital, and ANIM Fund.

The round saw participation from several angel investors such as Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Bobby Goodlatte (Stripe and coinbase angel investor), Eric Idiahi (Partner, Verod Capital), and others, the company said in a release.

Snazzy is on a mission to deliver a world-class treatment at the convenience of home and the funds will be to strengthen its team across engineering, marketing, operations, dentistry, and sales, to support its accelerated growth plans, it said.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Hyderabad graduates - Ayush Pateria and Keshav Chouksey - Snazzy said, it is on a mission to make the first-of-its-kind cosmetology brand with its software and offline presence, delivering safe, easy, and affordable cosmetic treatments to India.

The company follows a vertically integrated model by manufacturing aligners and leveraging teledentistry to provide treatments via its network of orthodontists, helping individuals save more than 70 percent of the amount required on an average in clinics, it said.

With a focus on middle-class families in India, Snazzy has, since its inception, built a stronghold in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru, and is soon expanding PAN India, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:19 PM IST