 'Democracy Can Wait, But The Waist Cannot!': RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Derides Voters In Mumbai's Malabar Hill
He also added some facetious concerns that some may raise. He added, "It’s the fear of dirtying their designer loafers on uneven roads, the struggle of matching their Gucci sunglasses with their Manish Malhotra outfits, and the endless WhatsApp debates about the right candidate over quinoa salads."

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
This is a representative image | X

The city of Mumbai, especially the southern part of the City of Dreams, is known for many things, from being the centre of all happenings, social and political, to embodying the cultural heritage of the colonial rule, through edifices of the past telling stories to the present.

Harsh Goenka Mocks Malabar Hill Voters

In addition to all that glory, and one might add, luxury, the city and especially the south of the city is known for its abysmal level of polling during elections, may it be national, state or local body elections. Mumbai in all had a total voter turnout of 47.47 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Here, Goenka took aim at the Malabar Hill constituency of Mumbai, which is known for its historically low voting rate. This part of the city is also known for its affluent background.

Here, Goenka took aim at the Malabar Hill constituency of Mumbai, which is known for its historically low voting rate. This part of the city is also known for its affluent background.

Invoking just this aspect of the city, RPG group chief Harsh Goenka made a strong and sardonic observation. Taking to X, Goenka said, "The men and women of Malabar Hill may not vote today."

Here, Goenka took aim at the Malabar Hill constituency of Mumbai, which is known for its historically low voting rate. This part of the city is also known for its affluent background.

Further, elaborating the reason and taking a shot at people in the constituency, Goenka added, "They’re busy debating whether their chauffeur will take the Mercedes or the BMW to the polling booth."

Gucci Glasses, Manish Malhotra

When it comes to Malabar Hill, the constituency is represented by Mangal Prabhat Lodha. This constituency is home to some big names, including Mukesh D Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Shaktikanta Das.

'No Valet Parking'

Furthermore, commenting on the priorities and the large distinction in the realities that many of the constituents occupy, Goenka further remarked and said, "It’s the horror of encountering common folk in the queue, the dread of stepping out into the November heat, and the realization that there’s no valet parking at the polling station."

"Why vote when the real concern is whether Ozempic is safe or Mounjaro is better? After all, democracy can wait, but the waist cannot!"

When it comes to Malabar Hill, the constituency is represented by Mangal Prabhat Lodha. This constituency is home to some big names, including Mukesh D Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Gautam Singhania and Shaktikanta Das.

In the aforementioned 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai South, of which Malabar Hill is a part of, had the lowest turnout amongst the Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai at 44 per cent.

