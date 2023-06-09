 Delhivery Allots Equity Worth Rs 19,41,454 As Stock Option
Delhivery Allots Equity Worth Rs 19,41,454 As Stock Option

With this allotment, the paid-up capital share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 73,12,01,197.

Friday, June 09, 2023
Delhivery Allots Equity Worth Rs 19,41,454 As Stock Option | File photo

Delhivery announced today the allotment of 19,41,454 Equity Shares of face value Rs 1 each under employee stock option, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The allotment of 2,97,554 equity shares is under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 (ESOP 2012), 14,20,600 equity shares under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan II 2020 (ESOP II 2020), and 2,23,300 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan III 2020 (ESOP III 2020).

With this allotment, the paid-up capital share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 73,12,01,197.

Delhivery Ltd Shares

The shares of Delhivery on Friday at 1:57 pm IST were at Rs 353.30, down by 0.35 per cent.

