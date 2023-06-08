Delhivery Partners With Mystore To Drive Growth For Rural Entrepreneurs |

Delhivery Ltd., India's largest fully-integrated logistics provider, has partnered with Mystore, an ONDC-powered marketplace for Indian sellers, to provide express parcel shipping for rural entrepreneurs nationwide, the company announced through an exchange filing.

ONDC (Open Network For Digital Commerce) is a government-led initiative to create an open, secure, and interoperable network for digital commerce in India. Through ONDC, Mystore's e-commerce platform is leveraging Delhivery's extensive pan-India network of over 18,500 pin codes to offer affordable and reliable shipping to rural entrepreneurs.

Healthline Foods, a Srinagar-based healthy food brand, is using the services of both enablers to expand its reach to Maharashtra and other parts of India.

Kashmir-based seller, both discoverability and logistics can be challenging, but through ONDC and enablers like Delhivery and Mystore, we've successfully fulfilled orders in many parts of India. For sellers like us, democratizing commerce and easy partner access has been a growth driver," said Mudassir Ahmed, Co-founder of Healthline Food.

"The collaboration between Mystore and Delhivery has the potential to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses emerging from remote areas. This will be a key driver in enabling overall development and social upliftment in rural communities," said T. Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC.

"ONDC's pathbreaking design and execution promises to democratize e-commerce in India, transforming the growth paradigm for millions of small businesses. Delhivery, with its extensive pan-India network, technology, and data-driven backbone, is the ideal partner for ONDC's participants. With seamless integration across our different service lines, we are excited to be part of this transformative journey being chartered by ONDC," said Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery.

