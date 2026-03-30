Delhi-Meerut Expressway Toll Hiked From April 1 Midnight, Rates Up 5% As Car Toll Rises To ₹175 For 82 Km Stretch

Toll Hike From April 1 Midnight. |

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed an increase in toll rates on expressways. The new rates will come into effect from midnight of April 1. Officials said the toll hike is around 5 percent on average.

Along with this, cash payments at toll plazas have been completely removed. Now, users can only pay through FASTag or UPI, making the system fully digital.

New Toll Rates On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The revised toll rates will apply on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) for the financial year 2026–27. The expressway is access-controlled and can be entered or exited at seven points, including Sarai Kale Khan, Indirapuram, Dasna, and Meerut.

For light vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, the one-way toll from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut (around 82 km) has increased from Rs 170 to Rs 175. The return journey toll has been raised from Rs 255 to Rs 265.

For light commercial vehicles and minibuses, the one-way toll has increased from Rs 275 to Rs 285, while the return fare has gone up from Rs 415 to Rs 425.

From Indirapuram to Meerut, toll for light vehicles has increased by Rs 5 to Rs 120 for one way. The return journey cost has gone up from Rs 175 to Rs 189. Toll rates for buses, trucks, and multi-axle vehicles have also been revised.

Closed Tolling System Explained

A closed tolling system is used on this expressway. This means toll is charged based on the exact distance travelled. FASTag readers and cameras are installed at all entry and exit points to track vehicle movement and calculate toll automatically.

Expressway Development And Traffic

The DME and NH9 corridor sees around 3.98 lakh passenger car units (PCU) traffic daily, with about 50,000 PCU on DME alone.

The expressway has been developed in four parts. Some sections opened between 2018 and 2021. It is a six-lane expressway with an additional four-lane NH9 alongside it.

The maximum speed limit is 100 kmph in Uttar Pradesh and 70 kmph in Delhi.