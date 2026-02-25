MMRDA Approves ₹6,748 Crore Elevated Highway To Ease Thane-Mumbai Traffic, Linking Samruddhi Expressway |

Thane: In a major move to decongest the bottleneck between Mumbai and the Nagpur-bound Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has greenlit a massive infrastructure project: a new elevated highway connecting Thane (Saket) to Aamne.

The project, estimated to cost 6,748 Crores , aims to provide a seamless transition for commuters who currently face grueling traffic snarls as they exit the high-speed Samruddhi Expressway and enter the congested outskirts of Mumbai and Thane.

Overcoming the "Aamne Bottleneck"

While the Nagpur-Mumbai ‘Samruddhi’ Highway has been lauded for its speed and efficiency, the final leg of the journey toward Mumbai has become a nightmare for motorists. Currently, the stretch from Aamne to Thane is plagued by heavy traffic due to the proliferation of large warehouses in the Anjur and Bhiwandi regions.

The heavy influx of freight vehicles onto the Mumbai-Nashik Highway has left the entire area paralyzed. Despite 24/7 traffic police management, the situation has remained largely unchanged, prompting the MMRDA to seek a permanent engineering solution.

Technical Blueprint and Route

Following a feasibility study and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted in September 2025, the project has undergone strategic revisions recommended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

Total Length: 21.35 km

Elevated Section: 12.55 km (along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway)

Greenfield Section: 8.80 km

Configuration: A six-lane high-speed corridor.

The route will connect the Anandnagar-Saket elevated road in Thane to the Rajnoli Junction. From Sonale village, the path will veer right, utilizing a median system on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, before connecting to Karvali and finally reaching Aamne.

Project Infrastructure at a Glance

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the corridor will feature significant engineering milestones, including one major bridge and three minor bridges to navigate the local terrain. Additionally, the plan incorporates a dedicated railway overbridge and two flyovers to bypass existing intersections. For local connectivity and safety, six vehicular underpasses will be constructed along the route.

The Financial Roadmap: Land and Tolls

The total project cost of 6748 crore includes construction, land acquisition, and environmental mitigation. MMRDA requires 127 hectares of land for the project, the vast majority of which—116.38 hectares is private land, while the remainder consists of 8.59 hectares of government land and 2.9 hectares of forest land.

To recover these substantial construction and administrative costs, the MMRDA has proposed a tiered tolling system for the stretch between the Kharegaon Toll Plaza and the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Under this proposal, light motor vehicles such as cars would be charged 100, while small buses would face a fee of 160. Heavier transport, including standard buses and trucks, would be taxed at 340, and large multi-axle or heavy industrial vehicles would pay 645. To account for inflation and maintenance, a 5% annual hike in these rates has also been suggested.

The Road Ahead

This project is seen as a critical "missing link" that will finally allow the benefits of the Samruddhi Mahamarg to reach the heart of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. By bypassing the warehouse-clogged local roads of Bhiwandi and Anjur, the Saket-Aamne corridor promises to shave significant time off the commute for thousands of daily travelers.

