Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today - All you need to know

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch its 2021 housing scheme for the sale of 1,354 flats today. The scheme is expected to be mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories, said PM Modi Yojna website.

The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban) and will offer flats at Dwarka, Jasola, Mugal Puri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

According to the reports, this is the fourth housing scheme after the DDA rolled out three unsuccessful housing schemes. The flats this year are, hence, located in well-connected areas. DDA had earlier in 2019 put 18,000 flats on sale but had to reduce it to 10,294 as the scheme did not get the desired response. Despite receiving 45,012 applications, it could only sell 8,438 flats and 6000 flats have been returned.

According to the authorities, the process of applications, payments, and issuance of possession letters for the scheme will be done online through the AWAAS software and applications will remain active until February 16, 2021.

All you need to know about the scheme:

- Out of the total 1,354 flats up for sale, 230 are HIG in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, and 704 are MIG category flats in Jasola and Dwarka.

- As many as 275 flats in Manglapuri, Dwarka, have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections. The remaining are Low-Income Group category flats in Rohini.

- The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced at Rs2.1 crore. Before this, the costliest DDA flats were worth Rs1.7 crore in the HIG category and were sold in Vasant Kunj in 2019.

Who can apply:

The applicant has to be a citizen of India, should be 18 years of age on the date of application, not own any dwelling unit in full or part on leasehold or freehold in Delhi in his or her name, spouse and on the name of dependent, should not have a house/plot/flat already allotted by the DDA, should have a bank account, and should have PAN card. There is no income criterion, except for EWS flats where the income of applicant should not exceed Rs 1 lakh per annum.