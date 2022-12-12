Delhi airport congestion: Scindia visits T3 to inspect arrangements

Image credit: Wikipedia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the arrangements made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to ease congestion.

Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.

In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals - T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.