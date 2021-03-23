Delegates from the Republic of Mozambique visit NTPC Dadri

The delegates from Republic of Mozambique, Ermindo Augusto Ferreira, High Commissioner and Cristiano Dos Santos, Minister Counsellor, along with Narinder Kumar Gupta, CGM, International Business Development (IBD) & his team, visited NTPC Dadri on March 18, 2021. C. Sivakumar, GGM (Dadri) warmly welcomed the delegates on arrival and interacted with them and apprised about salient features of the power station. The delegates were also felicitated by presenting them with a shawl. The delegates witnessed Films on NTPC Dadri showcasing the salient features and achievements of Dadri Power Station. Debashish Das, GM (O&M-Coal); B.K. Chattopadhyay, GM (Operations); GK Mohanty, GM (FM), RK Gupta, AGM (P&S) senior officials were also present on this occasion.

The visit was organised as part of plant familiarization programme and the delegates visited various locations of power Station including Thermal plant (Stage-II), Gas plant, Solar Plant & Ash Mound. As a token of their visit to the power station the delegates planted saplings at Ash Mound.