COVID-19 awareness exhibition organised at NTPC Dadri

With a view to create awareness about COVID-19 among employees, residents of township and general public visiting NTPC Dadri hospital for COVID-19 vaccination, an Awareness Exhibition was inaugurated by C. Sivakumar, Group General Manager (Dadri) on March 15, 2021.

While speaking on the occasion Group General Manager and urged the employees and the visitors to be aware about Covid pandemic and strictly adopt protocol to avoid it. The exhibition has been showcasing the Covid management facilities in NTPC Dadri hospital through various displays of Covid related activities and guidelines.

The replica of Covid Management Ward was also displayed in the exhibition. The publicity literature related to Covid precautions and face masks were also distributed to the visitors to the exhibition. C. Padmaja, President, Jagriti Samaj and senior officials also grace the occasion.