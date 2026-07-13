 Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Secures ₹572 Crore Orders, Communication & Avionics Contracts Strengthen Order Book
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDefence PSU Bharat Electronics Secures ₹572 Crore Orders, Communication & Avionics Contracts Strengthen Order Book

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Secures ₹572 Crore Orders, Communication & Avionics Contracts Strengthen Order Book

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced new orders totalling Rs 572 crore. These contracts cover various defence and communication equipment, strengthening the company's order book.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Secures ₹572 Crore Orders, Communication & Avionics Contracts Strengthen Order Book
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced new orders totalling Rs 572 crore. |

Mumbai: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced on Monday that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 572 crore since its last disclosure on 22 June 2026.

Read Also
BEL Wins ₹1,081 Crore Orders, Defence Order Book Strengthens With Fresh Contracts
BEL Wins ₹1,081 Crore Orders, Defence Order Book Strengthens With Fresh Contracts

Order Details

The new orders include communication equipment, avionics, and encryptors. Tank subsystems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), batteries, components, upgrades, spares, and services are also part of the secured contracts.

Read Also
BDL Wins ₹1,347.71 Crore HAL Order, Defence Contract Boosts Missile Systems Business
BDL Wins ₹1,347.71 Crore HAL Order, Defence Contract Boosts Missile Systems Business

Company Background

BEL is a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. The company specialises in manufacturing a wide range of electronic products for defence and non-defence sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source