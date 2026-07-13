Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Secures ₹572 Crore Orders, Communication & Avionics Contracts Strengthen Order Book

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced new orders totalling Rs 572 crore. |

Mumbai: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced on Monday that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 572 crore since its last disclosure on 22 June 2026.

Order Details

The new orders include communication equipment, avionics, and encryptors. Tank subsystems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), batteries, components, upgrades, spares, and services are also part of the secured contracts.

Company Background

BEL is a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. The company specialises in manufacturing a wide range of electronic products for defence and non-defence sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.