According to an exchange filing, IL&FS company director Deepak Kumar Mohanty has resigned from his position on the board.

He will be taking over as Chairman of the Government of India's Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority from March 18, 2023.

The economist with significant policy exeperience had been appointed as nominee director on the IL&FS board, after serving as a senior advisor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)