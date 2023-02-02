e-Paper Get App
Deepak Fertilisers to buy 40% gas for Taloja ammonia unit from GSPC

Deepak Fertilizers said today in a filing stated that the three-year natural gas purchase agreement would go into effect on May 1

February 02, 2023
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd has signed a three-year natural gas purchase agreement with Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd, under which the latter will supply 40% of the natural gas requirement for Deepak Fertilisers' upcoming ammonia plant, according to the company filing with the exchanges.

4,00,000 standard cubic metres per day of natural gas, which is used as feedstock in Deepak Fertilizers' ammonia unit, as per sources.

Deepak Fertilizers is building a 5,20,000-tonne-per-year ammonia plant in Taloja for approximately 43.5 billion rupees.

