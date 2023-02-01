MOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today | Image: MOIL (Representative)

MOIL Ltd, manganese ore mining company has raised the prices of all ferro grade manganese ores with content of 44% and above by 6% effective today, the company said in an exchange filing.

Prices for all other ferro grades of manganese ore have increased by 5% and now have a "manganese content below Mn-44%."

The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide has also gone up by 5,000 rupees per tn to 195,000 rupees, according to the company.

Dry battery cells are produced using electrolytic manganese dioxide.

