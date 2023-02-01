e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today

MOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today

The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide has also gone up by 5,000 rupees per tn to 195,000 rupees, according to the company

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
MOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today | Image: MOIL (Representative)
Follow us on

MOIL Ltd, manganese ore mining company has raised the prices of all ferro grade manganese ores with content of 44% and above by 6% effective today, the company said in an exchange filing.

Prices for all other ferro grades of manganese ore have increased by 5% and now have a "manganese content below Mn-44%."

The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide has also gone up by 5,000 rupees per tn to 195,000 rupees, according to the company.

Dry battery cells are produced using electrolytic manganese dioxide.

Read Also
VIP says production operations at arm's plant disrupted due to fire
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today

MOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today

VIP says production operations at arm's plant disrupted due to fire

VIP says production operations at arm's plant disrupted due to fire

Union Budget 2023: A break down of the new income tax regime and new slabs

Union Budget 2023: A break down of the new income tax regime and new slabs

Closing Bell: Indices end with Sensex up 154 points, Nifty at 17606 post-budget

Closing Bell: Indices end with Sensex up 154 points, Nifty at 17606 post-budget

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation, lauds tax relief for middle class

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation, lauds tax relief for middle class