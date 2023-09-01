Deepak Fertilisers Signs Two Gas Purchase Agreement with GAIL |

Deepak Fertilisers Limited on Friday announced that it has signed Two Gas Purchase Agreement with GAIL (India) Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company said through the filing that it's total Gas requirements for the next three years have been tied up with a gas basket consisting of a combination of Brent, HH and domestic linked, to give a risk-mitigated basket.

Time period

The time period associated with the orders/contract will be approximately three years, effective from September 1, 2023.

Commercial consideration or size of the orders/contract

The HH index linked contract for supply of 10.15 million MMBTU of Natural Gas (NG) over an approximately 3 years period. The gas contract is for the supply of 5.82 million MMBTU of Natural Gas (NG) over an approximately 3-year period, in accordance with the GOI domestic gas policy.

Deepak Fertilisers Limited shares

The shares of Deepak Fertilisers Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 604.00, down by 0.47 percent.