Deep-tech startup Spyne secures $7 mn funding round led by Accel

Spyne, a deep-tech startup helping businesses and marketplaces create high-quality product images and videos at scale with AI, has announced it has raised $7 million in their latest funding round. Led by Accel, the funding round also witnessed participation from other marquee investors including Storm Ventures, Smile Group, Pentathlon Ventures, Core91, and prominent founders/CXOs from leading Internet companies.

The fresh capital will be invested in acquiring the right talent, bolstering global expansion including the US market, and setting up a state-of-the-art Computer Vision lab for deeper R&D in the space.

The brand also intends to expand its technological horizons into the field of AR / VR to build products for Metaverse and Omniverse.

Founded in 2018 by Sanjay Kumar and Deepti Prasad, Spyne develops 100 percent automatic, industry-first AI image processing products to help large e-commerce marketplaces in the automotive, fashion, and retail industry enhance the visual value of the images without a physical studio. The AI tech products enable businesses to create 500X faster studio-finish images and help them scale operations in real-time.

The company has also recently launched its self-serve AI technology for the automotive industry- Spyne AI – Cars and will further be replicating the model for the e-commerce and food industry in the upcoming months, it said in a statement.

Speaking on the announcement, Sanjay Kumar, Co-founder, and CEO at Spyne, said, “Our vision is to empower the smallest of sellers, situated in the farthest of corners, to create superior product images and videos, without the need of any experts. They only need a smartphone to sell online and compete with big sellers. In the last 12 months, we launched multiple use cases across automotive, food, e-commerce, and fashion verticals seeing phenomenal growth in revenues.”

Regarding the latest investment, Pratik Agarwal, Principal at Accel, said, “Spyne is using the latest advancements in AI to help small merchants create studio-quality e-commerce catalogs cheaply and quickly. Our product has already found good early adoption from discerning customers globally.”

Arun Penmetsa, Partner at Storm Ventures, said, “E-commerce is vital for any business that sells goods and services. A key component of an effective and scalable e-commerce strategy is to use high-quality visual images that represent the brand well and increase purchase intent while highlighting the value of the product. However, the process of creating and managing images at scale has been difficult, manual, and expensive. Spyne solves this problem through an innovative AI solution that moves the entire process to mobile and converts natural images into high-quality professional ones automatically and instantly. Customers across many industries have seen more than a 10x improvement in efficiency across thousands of images using Spyne.”

Spyne claims it has been changing the way businesses create their catalog using state-of-the-art AI technology and helping them create catalogs that drive 40 percent better conversions. With a team of 100+ employees including tech experts, industry analysts, and thought leaders, Spyne further plans to introduce new products and categories including Food, E-commerce, Fashion, and Real-estate.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:40 AM IST