Decoding Ranbir Roy’s successful run in the world of entrepreneurship

There’s no denying that what you focus on will grow in life. Be it your personality, your mindset or your approach towards things, a positive attitude can turn the tables for an individual. Sharing his words of wisdom, Ranbir Roy aka Vikram Singh Gandhi has brought a wave of change in people’s life. The young and dynamic entrepreneur has never shied away from embracing creativity in his day-to-day business activities. While he has his roots in Patna, Ranbir grew up in Delhi and Pune after which he established his business empire in Dubai.

As much as gaining knowledge is important to him, he has emphasized the need for building different streams of income. Through his business acumen, the entrepreneur incorporated different ventures in the media and hospitality industry. Ranbir’s most lucrative business ventures are VSG Media, ESports Company and RR Group of Hotels. With all the luxuries and wealth in life, Ranbir Roy has been humble and dedicated to his work.

The entrepreneur believes that kindness costs nothing. “One must always be calm rather than being excited or impulsive at situations. The calmer you are, the more you can excel in life”, he stated. On top of it, his generosity and approach to life are inspiring thousands of aspiring businessmen and creative professionals. Besides laying a strong foundation for the business, Ranbir Roy has stood tall in helping people live a life free from financial barriers.

Along with his creativity, Roy has become a popular figure on the internet; courtesy, his near-accurate predictions about cricket matches. In various instances, Ranbir Roy made bold predictions about matches in IPL 2021 and IPL 2022. Surprisingly, a majority of his predictions turned out to be true. For the same, many professionals from the sports institutions consider him a top-notch cricket analyst in India.

On the professional side, Ranbir Roy is currently working toward bringing newer social media trends. His company, VSG Media is rightly bridging the gap between brands and the audience. “We have a lot of things in store for brands and companies. Currently, we are working on collaborations, and I am excited to bring newer strategies to life. Let’s hope for the best”, Ranbir concluded.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:50 PM IST