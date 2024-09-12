Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO: ₹65 Crore Public Offer Goes Live For Subscription On September 13

The subscriptions for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO will open on Friday, September 13. On September 18, the initial public offering will come to an end. A price range of Rs 102–Rs 108 per share has been set.

Offer size and structure

A fresh issuance of 55.24 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 5 lakh shares make up the Rs 65.06 crore initial share sale.

Investors may apply for a minimum of one lot, which consists of 1,200 shares and has a Rs 1,22,400 transaction value.

IPO portion for categories

The company has allotted retail investors 21,08,400 shares, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 9,03,600 shares, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 30,12,000 equity shares. Additionally, 3,30,300 shares have been allotted for market makers.

The funds raised will go towards general business needs, working capital requirements, and capital expenditure requirements.

Utlisation of IPO proceeds

The net proceeds of this initial public offering (IPO) will be wisely distributed to support our working capital needs, fund necessary capital expenditures, and expand our tank container fleet.

With these investments, we will be able to continue providing outstanding value across a range of industries and meet the expanding demands of our diverse clientele, especially in the transportation of hazardous chemicals and bulk liquids.

Company's financials and listed peers

The company's listed peers, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP), are Lancer Container Lines Ltd. and S J Logistics (India) Ltd.

Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited saw a 15 per cent decrease in revenue and a 38 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023.

Company offerings

Founded in February 2007, Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited offers tank container leasing along with supply chain and logistical solutions to clients in multiple industries.

The company offers complete freight and shipping solutions in addition to domestic tank container logistics, tank fleet management, transportation and customs clearance, and Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in IPOs involves risks and potential volatility. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses incurred by readers.)