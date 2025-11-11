Debt-Ridden Telecom Operator Vodafone Idea's Net Loss Narrows To ₹5,524 Crore In The Second Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss year-on-year narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

Vodafone Idea’s Q2FY26 Update: 5G Expansion, Rising ARPU & Financial Services Launch 📶💰 | MCap 1,03,034.23 Cr



- Expanded 5G services to 29 cities across 17 circles, covering ~99% of revenue.

- 4G population coverage now at 84% (targeting ~90%); added 1,500+ 4G towers and…

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's regulatory filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 10,932.2 crore a year ago.

The customer ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 180 in the reported quarter from Rs 166 in the September 2025 quarter, mainly due to customer upgrades and tariff increases, the company said.The total debt of the company stood at Rs 2,02,951 crore at the end of the reported quarter.

