 Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees In October? Here Is What Reports Claim
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees In October? Here Is What Reports Claim

Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees In October? Here Is What Reports Claim

In 2023, there was a similar hike that was also announced in October of 2023. In addition, these hikes are sometimes also announced in January and March.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
article-image

As the season of festivities ushers into the realm of the Indian Subcontinent, central government employees may get an additional cushion of comfort this season. As per various media reports, the union government is expected to increase the Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees. And this supposed hike is expected to be brought about this month (October).

How Big Is This Hike?

As per various reports from different publications, this hike could be in the range of 3–4 per cent. These hikes usually come to pass towards the end of the year, alongside the myriad festivities on the horizon. In 2023, there was a similar hike that was also announced in October of 2023. In addition, these hikes are sometimes also announced in January and March.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 52,000 State Govt Employees Yet To Disclose Property Details
article-image
As per various reports from different publications, this hike could be in the range of 3–4 per cent.

As per various reports from different publications, this hike could be in the range of 3–4 per cent. | Filed Picture

Read Also
After A Cataclysmic End To September, Sensex & Nifty Begin October On A Positive Note In Green
article-image

What Is A Dearness Allowance?

FPJ Shorts
Congress Launches 'Laapataa Ladies' Campaign Ahead Of Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Congress Launches 'Laapataa Ladies' Campaign Ahead Of Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Mumbai Today To Hold Review Of BJP's Poll Preparations
Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Mumbai Today To Hold Review Of BJP's Poll Preparations
'Dil Nahi, Gaadi Garden Garden Ho Gaya': Netizens Hilariously React To Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked Up With Leaves
'Dil Nahi, Gaadi Garden Garden Ho Gaya': Netizens Hilariously React To Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked Up With Leaves
Kashmera Shah Rushes To Meet Injured 'Mama' Govinda At Mumbai Hospital Amid Family Feud (VIDEO)
Kashmera Shah Rushes To Meet Injured 'Mama' Govinda At Mumbai Hospital Amid Family Feud (VIDEO)

Dearness Allowance, or DA, is essentially a fiscal bulwark. DA, therefore, is a percentage or tranche of the basic salary paid to government employees to cover for the impact of inflationary activities in the economy. This allows employees to offset the effects of inflation and sustain cost of living. These changes or upgrades are conducted periodically as per the requirements of the time in question.

This allows employees to offset the effects of inflation and sustain cost of living. These changes or upgrades are conducted periodically as per the requirements of the time in question.

This allows employees to offset the effects of inflation and sustain cost of living. These changes or upgrades are conducted periodically as per the requirements of the time in question. | Representational Image

What Does This Hike In DA Amount To?

To give an example of the said hike, if a central government employee earns a salary of Rs 50,000 a month, then their basic salary is Rs 30,000. In this case, half of this salary would be pegged at Rs 15,000. The dearness allowance for that employee is at Rs 15,000.

Read Also
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance for government employees to 42%
article-image

The 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Central Pay Commission established in February 2014 the principles and structure of emoluments for all central government civilian employees. In September of 2016, the PM Modi-led government implemented the suggested changes. In 2018, the presidential ascent was acquired for increasing the monthly salary of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), along with a rise in the salary of other judges of the Apex Court and the 25 High Courts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Enhanced Subsidies To Benefit 1.1 Million Singapore Residents From October 1

Enhanced Subsidies To Benefit 1.1 Million Singapore Residents From October 1

Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees In October? Here Is What Reports Claim

Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees In October? Here Is What Reports Claim

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Dash To Record High Levels In September Closing Session After Jerome Powell Hints...

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Dash To Record High Levels In September Closing Session After Jerome Powell Hints...

Heavy Gases: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By ₹48.50

Heavy Gases: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By ₹48.50

After A Cataclysmic End To September, Sensex & Nifty Begin October On A Positive Note In Green

After A Cataclysmic End To September, Sensex & Nifty Begin October On A Positive Note In Green