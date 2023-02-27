e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDeadline for EPFO members to apply for higher pension extended to May 3, 2023

Deadline for EPFO members to apply for higher pension extended to May 3, 2023

The pensionable salary cap has been raised by the EPFO from Rs 6,500 per month to Rs 15,000 per month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

On February 20, 2023 it was announced that eligible employees can apply for higher pension by March 3, 2023. This only left applicants with 20 days to collect all required documents and figure out details to fill the form jointly with employers. Now the deadline has been extended till May 3, 2023, for employees and employers to apply for higher pension at EPFO's online portal.

The Supreme Court in an order in November 2022, had instructed the EPFO to give four months for people to apply for higher pension. But a circular for the same was only released on February 20, 2023, and it released the procedure only after that.

Read Also
EPFO adds 14.12 lakh net subscribers in February; Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu lead
article-image

Those employees who were members of EPF on and after September 1, 2014, are allowed to apply for higher pension. This window is open for all those who had missed the chance to apply for the scheme before the previous deadline. The pensionable salary cap has been raised by the EPFO from Rs 6,500 per month to Rs 15,000 per month.

Read Also
More than 16 lakh new subscribers joined EPFO in Nov 2022
article-image

After submission of online applications, the in-charge at the regional provident fund office, will examine each application and the decision will be communicated via email and SMS. The requirement for employees to contribute 1.16 per cent of their salary more than Rs 15,000 a month, was also removed by the apex court.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FICCI appoints Shailesh Pathak as new Secretary General

FICCI appoints Shailesh Pathak as new Secretary General

Phoenix Mills announced opening of Palladium mall in Ahmedabad

Phoenix Mills announced opening of Palladium mall in Ahmedabad

Carlyle to get 7.5% stake in SpiceJet as part of debt restructuring

Carlyle to get 7.5% stake in SpiceJet as part of debt restructuring

'Hard work was a mistake', Twitter employee regrets after being fired

'Hard work was a mistake', Twitter employee regrets after being fired

Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away

Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away