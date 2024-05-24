DD Kisan To Launch Two AI Anchors Who Can Speak 50 Languages

In a bid to keep up with the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Doordarshan Kisan has announced plans to launch two AI anchors who can speak in 50 languages, including from India and abroad, said the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on Friday.

The ministry informed that the two AI anchors AI Krish and AI Bhoomi are computers, which are exactly like humans. But unlike humans, they will read the news 24 hours and 365 days without stopping or getting tired. DD Kisan, established on May 26, 2015, is the only TV channel in the country dedicated to farmers.

The new AI anchors will be officially launched on May 26, on the channel's ninth anniversary. | DALL·E-generated

'3D Concept'

The AI anchors will update farmers from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Gujarat to Arunachal, about agricultural research happening in the country and global level, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in the weather, or any other information about government schemes.

"DD Kisan channel is strengthening the three-dimensional concept of agriculture which includes balanced farming, animal husbandry, and plantation," the ministry said.

The channel keeps the farmers informed about the changes in weather, global and local markets, etc., to help them make appropriate plans in advance.

It is also working to bring forward the efforts of progressive farmers to all the people, to serve the agricultural and rural community in the country, and to work towards creating an environment of holistic development by educating them.