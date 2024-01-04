DCM Shriram Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹12,000 Cr By 2028 | Representative image

DCM Shriram Ltd, India’s second largest Chlor Alkali manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to invest a proposed Rs 12,000 Crore in manufacturing of Chemical and Petrochemicals products in the Bharuch by 2028, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 3rd January 2024 in the presence of Hon’ble CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel along with other ministers and senior officials from the state government. The ceremony was a part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 which will take place on 10-12th January 2024 in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

DCM Shriram currently has significant Chlor Alkali facilities in Bharuch, Gujarat and aims at increasing the existing capacities while adding new products to its ChlorAlkali portfolio.

DCM Shriram Ltd shares

The shares of DCM Shriram Ltd on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST closed at Rs 1,141, up by 9.89 per cent.