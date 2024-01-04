 DCM Shriram Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹12,000 Cr By 2028
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDCM Shriram Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹12,000 Cr By 2028

DCM Shriram Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹12,000 Cr By 2028

The shares of DCM Shriram Ltd on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST closed at Rs 1,141, up by 9.89 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
DCM Shriram Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹12,000 Cr By 2028 | Representative image

DCM Shriram Ltd, India’s second largest Chlor Alkali manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to invest a proposed Rs 12,000 Crore in manufacturing of Chemical and Petrochemicals products in the Bharuch by 2028, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 3rd January 2024 in the presence of Hon’ble CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel along with other ministers and senior officials from the state government. The ceremony was a part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 which will take place on 10-12th January 2024 in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

DCM Shriram currently has significant Chlor Alkali facilities in Bharuch, Gujarat and aims at increasing the existing capacities while adding new products to its ChlorAlkali portfolio.

DCM Shriram Ltd shares

The shares of DCM Shriram Ltd on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST closed at Rs 1,141, up by 9.89 per cent.

Read Also
GM Breweries Net Profit Falls To ₹22.60 Cr, Total Income At ₹618.20 In Q3 Earnings
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani-Hindenburg Saga: Timeline Of Events Leading To Recent SC Verdict

Adani-Hindenburg Saga: Timeline Of Events Leading To Recent SC Verdict

Rupee Rises 7 Paise To Close At 83.23 Against US Dollar

Rupee Rises 7 Paise To Close At 83.23 Against US Dollar

Nagpur- Mumbai Expressway: ‘Small Towns Must Be Environmentally Friendly, Sustainable’; says...

Nagpur- Mumbai Expressway: ‘Small Towns Must Be Environmentally Friendly, Sustainable’; says...

Jyoti CNC Automation's Rs 1,000 crore IPO to open on Jan 9

Jyoti CNC Automation's Rs 1,000 crore IPO to open on Jan 9

DCM Shriram Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹12,000 Cr By 2028

DCM Shriram Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹12,000 Cr By 2028