DCB Bank Allots 25,600 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

DCB Bank on Thursday allotted 25,600 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 10 each will be allotted under the Employee Stock Option Plan of the bank.

Post the allotment DCB Banks issued and paid-up share capital increased to 31,19,18,739 shares worth Rs 10 each from the earlier 31,18,93,139 shares of Rs 10 each.

DCB Bank in July announced the allotment of 162,606 equity shares in pursuant to the terms of the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) of the Bank. The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

DCB Bank shares

The DCB Bank shares on Thursday afternoon at 12:51 pm IST were trading at Rs 117, up by 0.91 per cent.

