Data Patterns Q4 Profit Rises 21% To ₹138 Crore Despite Revenue Decline, FY26 Revenue Tops ₹924 Crore

Data Patterns reported a 21 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 138.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Data Patterns (India) Limited reported a 21 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 138.4 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by lower operating costs and improved profitability, despite a decline in quarterly revenue.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 344.9 crore during the March quarter compared with Rs 396.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while sequentially revenue nearly doubled from Rs 173.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The defence electronics company closed FY26 with revenue crossing Rs 924 crore and continued margin expansion.

Total income during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 350.5 crore against Rs 406.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses declined sharply to Rs 162.6 crore from Rs 253.7 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily due to lower material consumption and inventory-related costs.

Profit before tax increased 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 188 crore from Rs 153.1 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency and better cost management.

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations surged 99 percent from Rs 173.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT jumped 137 percent from Rs 58.3 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 40.7 crore during the quarter, while finance costs increased to Rs 4.7 crore from Rs 2.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 24.71 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 10.42 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 20.38 in Q4 FY25. The company recorded no exceptional item in Q4, although FY26 results included a Rs 3.01 crore exceptional charge linked to statutory impact arising from implementation of new labour codes.

For the full financial year FY26, Data Patterns reported revenue from operations of Rs 924.8 crore, up 31 percent from Rs 708.4 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 22 percent to Rs 271.4 crore compared with Rs 221.8 crore in the previous financial year.

Total equity increased to Rs 1,736 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 1,508 crore a year earlier, while total assets expanded to Rs 1,929 crore. The company also maintained a debt-light balance sheet with negligible borrowings.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26 and said the 28th Annual General Meeting will be held on July 31, 2026 through video conferencing. Deloitte Haskins & Sells issued an unmodified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.