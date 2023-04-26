 Dalmia Bharat in the process of signing lease for cement unit in Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDalmia Bharat in the process of signing lease for cement unit in Madhya Pradesh

Dalmia Bharat in the process of signing lease for cement unit in Madhya Pradesh

DCBL has the option to buy the cement unit for an enterprise value of Rs 250 crore, as per the agreement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: Dalmia Bharat Ltd (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited is in the process of signing a long term lease with Jaiprakash Power for its Nigrie Cement Grinding plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Dalmia Cement begins commercial production at second cement line
article-image

Anytime during the lease period, DCBL will be able to buy the cement unit for an enterprise value of Rs 250 crore, as per the agreement.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wealth management firm 360 One rewards employees with shares for exercising stock options

Wealth management firm 360 One rewards employees with shares for exercising stock options

Dalmia Bharat in the process of signing lease for cement unit in Madhya Pradesh

Dalmia Bharat in the process of signing lease for cement unit in Madhya Pradesh

Hinduja Group emerges as top bidder for Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital during 2nd auction

Hinduja Group emerges as top bidder for Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital during 2nd auction

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: SBI Life profit rises to Rs 776.85 crore, Maruti Suzuki net profit up at Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: SBI Life profit rises to Rs 776.85 crore, Maruti Suzuki net profit up at Rs...

Amazon Prime to cost more, here are new prices for yearly and quarterly membership

Amazon Prime to cost more, here are new prices for yearly and quarterly membership