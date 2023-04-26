Dalmia Bharat in the process of signing lease for cement unit in Madhya Pradesh

Image: Dalmia Bharat Ltd (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited is in the process of signing a long term lease with Jaiprakash Power for its Nigrie Cement Grinding plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also Dalmia Cement begins commercial production at second cement line

Anytime during the lease period, DCBL will be able to buy the cement unit for an enterprise value of Rs 250 crore, as per the agreement.