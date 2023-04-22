Dalmia Cement begins commercial production at second cement line | Image: Dalmia Bharat Ltd (Representative)

Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, a wholly owned material subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited on Saturday commenced production at its second cement line at Bokaro, Jharkhand Cement Works, the company announced through an exchange filing. The second cement line has a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.

After the addition of this line 2 at Jharkhand Cement Works the total cement capacity of DCBL and its subsidiaries was enhanced to 41.1 million tonnes.

Dalmia Bharat shares

The shares of Dalmia Bharat Limited on Friday closed at Rs 1,929.85, down by 2.97 per cent.

Read Also Dalmia Bharat Ltd increases capacity at various units