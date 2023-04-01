Dalmia Bharat Ltd increases capacity at various units | Image: Dalmia Bharat Ltd (Representative)

Dalmia Bharat Limited informed that Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company and its subsidiaries increased capacity, via an exchange filling.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The increased capacity is as per details mentioned below:

The company also stated that the second cement line at Bokaro (JCW2), with capacity of 2.5 MnT, has been set up and trial production and sales invoicing begun. The date of commercial production for this unit will be informed in due course.