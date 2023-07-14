Dal Rice To Get More Expensive After Tomatoes And Vegetables | Canva

The prices of pulses in India have been growing steadily over this year with a growth of 10 per cent and it is expected that the prices will continue to rise despite the government's effort to keep it in check. This comes after tomatoes get more expensive than petrol, followed by rising vegetable prices.

Experts believe that soon pulses could be the next food item to burn a hole in consumer pockets.

However, some experts believe that the government's subsidies and sops on pulses will continue.

According to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Wednesday, India's consumer price index-based inflation jumped to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June in comparison to the 4.3 per cent in May.

The cost of vegetables have for a while been increasing during the monsoon season but this year the cost of pulses rose 10 per cent.

The rating agency Crisil has said that the inflation rate of pulses has almost doubled in the span of five months. The Wholesale Price Index in May showed pulses inflation at 5.8 per cent whereas CPI was at 6.6 per cent. But, in June CPI showed pulse inflation of 10.58 per cent.

Inflation in pulses to affect Indian thaalis

Inflation in Pulses is problematic right now as it is compounded by elevated prices of wheat and rice making the Indian thaalis very expensive. In the last few months the cost of rice and wheat has hiked 10 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

As pulses are an important part of the Indian household and have 6 per cent weightage, any price rise can have an impact on the household budgets of the middle man.

Arhar and Urad dals have witnessed the most volatility among the pulses.