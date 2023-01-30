Dailyhunt partners with Mathrubhumi; Malayalam content now at fingertips on India's no 1 content app

Bengaluru: In yet another step to expand its constantly-growing readership, India's numero uno content delivery platform Dailyhunt has entered partnership with Kerala's Media behemoth Mathrubhumi. This collaboration will allow users to read the diverse content at their fingertips.

It has further expanded the app's content offering in Malayalam language. From investigative stories to informational stories, entertainment news to politics, the Dailyhunt users will now get to read wide-variety of content on this platform. Also, the partnership will highly benefit Mathrubhumi to showcase its quality content to a large section of Dailyhunt’s crores while also serving its loyal readership digitally.

Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech |

Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech, expressed his excitement over the partnership. He said, "We are thrilled to have Mathrubhumi join our growing list of content partners. As we seek to better serve our Malayalam speaking audience, Mathrubhumi’s addition to Dailyhunt will give our users access to a wide range of content, spanning across genres such as politics, business, and sports, amongst others. Mathrubhumi’s reputation as one of Kerala’s oldest publications, providing high-quality and in-depth coverage of regional and national news makes them an invaluable addition to our platform, and we are confident that our users will greatly benefit from this partnership,”

Mayura M.S, Director, Digital Business, Mathrubhumi |

Talking about the collaboration, Mayura M.S, Director, Digital Business, Mathrubhumi, said "As we strive to reach larger audiences and expand our readership, we are excited to be partnering with Dailyhunt as their content partner. Dailyhunt’s commitment towards providing users across India with authentic vernacular content is especially inspiring as we seek to connect with Malayalam speaking audiences not only in Kerala, but across the country. We believe that this partnership will provide a wide user base for our content and help us to better serve our readers."

About Dailyhunt



Dailyhunt is India’s #1 local language content platform offering 1M+ new content artifacts every day in 15 languages. The content on Dailyhunt is licensed and sourced from a creator ecosystem of over 50,000+ content partners and a deep pool of over 50,000+ creators. Our mission is to be ‘the Indic platform empowering a billion Indians to discover, consume, and socialize with content that informs, enriches, and entertains. Dailyhunt serves over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month. The time spent per daily active user (DAU) is 30 minutes per user per day. Its unique AI/ML and deep learning technologies enable smart curation of content and track user preferences to deliver real-time, personalized content and notifications.

