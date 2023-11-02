Dabur India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Dabur

Dabur India Limited on Thursday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, during its meeting has given its approval for the allotment of 2,239 equity shares under the Dabur Employees Stock Option Scheme 2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

A total of 2,239 options were exercised, resulting in a monetary realization of Rs. 2,239.

As a result of these transactions, the company's paid-up equity share capital has now increased from Rs. 177,20,34,671, which was divided into 177,20,34,671 equity shares of Rs 1 each, to Rs. 177,20,36,910, divided into 177,20,36,910 equity shares of Rs. 1 each.

Dabur India Limited shares

The shares of Dabur India Limited on Thursday at 12:34 pm IST were at Rs 522.10, up by 0.97 percent.

