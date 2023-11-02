 Dabur India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDabur India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Dabur India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

As a result of these transactions, the company's paid-up equity share capital has now increased from Rs. 177,20,34,671, which was divided into 177,20,34,671 equity shares of Rs 1 each, to Rs. 177,20,36,910, divided into 177,20,36,910 equity shares of Rs. 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Dabur India Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Dabur

Dabur India Limited on Thursday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, during its meeting has given its approval for the allotment of 2,239 equity shares under the Dabur Employees Stock Option Scheme 2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

A total of 2,239 options were exercised, resulting in a monetary realization of Rs. 2,239.

As a result of these transactions, the company's paid-up equity share capital has now increased from Rs. 177,20,34,671, which was divided into 177,20,34,671 equity shares of Rs 1 each, to Rs. 177,20,36,910, divided into 177,20,36,910 equity shares of Rs. 1 each.

Dabur India Limited shares

The shares of Dabur India Limited on Thursday at 12:34 pm IST were at Rs 522.10, up by 0.97 percent.

Read Also
Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Tata Motors Net Profit Rises To ₹ 3,783.04 Cr; Dabur India Net Profit Jumps...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Tata Motors Net Profit Rises To ₹ 3,783.04 Cr; Dabur India Net Profit Jumps...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Tata Motors Net Profit Rises To ₹ 3,783.04 Cr; Dabur India Net Profit Jumps...

Indian Energy Exchange Net Up Over 21% To ₹86 Cr

Indian Energy Exchange Net Up Over 21% To ₹86 Cr

Ashneer Grover Applauds Mamaearth's 8-Fold Oversubscribed IPO; Issue Subscribed 7.59 Times So Far

Ashneer Grover Applauds Mamaearth's 8-Fold Oversubscribed IPO; Issue Subscribed 7.59 Times So Far

Rupee Settles 2 Paise Higher At 83.26 Against US Dollar

Rupee Settles 2 Paise Higher At 83.26 Against US Dollar

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA Increases By 43% To ₹5,874 Cr In Q2FY24

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA Increases By 43% To ₹5,874 Cr In Q2FY24