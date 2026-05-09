D-Link India Reports Revenue Of ₹1,232.06 Crore & Net Profit Of ₹100.86 Crore

D-Link (India) announced its audited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, D-Link (India) Limited achieved a consolidated total income of Rs. 1,257.65 crore, which includes revenue from operations of Rs. 1,232.06 crore and other income of Rs. 25.59 crore. The company reported total expenses of Rs. 1,121.73 crore for the year, with the purchase of stock-in-trade being the largest cost component at Rs. 949.77 crore.

The consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs. 135.92 crore, compared to Rs. 120.73 crore in the previous fiscal year. After accounting for a total tax expense of Rs. 35.06 crore, the net profit after tax for the year reached Rs. 100.86 crore, resulting in a basic and diluted earnings per share of Rs. 28.41 on a face value of Rs. 2.00 per share.

Quarterly Standalone Results And Dividend Declaration

During the final quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company generated standalone revenue from operations of Rs. 306.96 crore and a standalone net profit of Rs. 25.04 crore. The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on May 9, 2026, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20.00 per equity share along with a special dividend of Rs. 7.50 per equity share, aggregating to a total payout of Rs. 27.50 per equity share for the financial year. This recommendation is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Financial Position And Governance

The company’s consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, shows a strong equity position with total equity reaching Rs. 448.24 crore, up from Rs. 358.91 crore a year earlier. Total assets were valued at Rs. 764.12 crore, featuring a significant cash and bank balance of Rs. 185.34 crore.

Board also approved the re-appointment of Mr. Tushar Sighat as Managing Director & CEO for a further period of five years effective from November 9, 2026. The statutory auditors, M/s B S R & Co. LLP, have issued an audit report with an unmodified opinion for both standalone and consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the audited financial statements and official board outcome of D-Link (India) Limited for the year ended March 31, 2026. All figures are presented exactly as reported in the statutory filings. This summary is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice.