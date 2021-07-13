Cyware appoints VMware's Ashwin Hegde as Engineering Vice President

Cyware, the industry's only virtual cyber fusion platform provider, announced the appointment of Ashwin Hegde as Vice President of Engineering.

In his new role, Hegde will lead the entire engineering and development at Cyware for all its virtual cyber fusion solutions including threat intelligence and security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) platforms.

Hegde is a veteran with over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, prior to joining Cyware, he held various leadership roles at VMware, Oracle, Hewlett Packard, and IBM.

Most recently, Ashwin served as Director of Engineering at VMware.

Commenting on his new role, Hegde said, "...I am joining Cyware at a very exciting time where I can contribute to set up Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions for a massive scale by improvising the existing product architecture through highly performant and scalable cloud-native technologies backed by machine learning...".