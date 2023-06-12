 Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Pipavav Port Temporarily suspends Operations At Pipavav Port
The company said, due to the prevailing severe weather conditions, the operations at Pipavav Port have been suspended since late evening on Saturday 10th June 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Pipavav Port Temporarily suspends Operations At Pipavav Port | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, through an exchange filing today said about the status update of the Operations at Pipavav Port. Due to the prevailing weather condition of Cyclone Biparjoy by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the cyclone located over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into extremely severe storm.

It also said that it will keep the exchanges updated once the prevailing weather conditions have improved and the Port gets back to normal operations.

Due to the disruption in the grid power supply, the Company had commenced port operations on 7th June 2023 through the commissioning of the DG sets.

article-image

